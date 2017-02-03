Diplomats: US envoy targeting UN peacekeeping for reform
Diplomats say Nikki Haley, in her first week as U.S. ambassador, is making a top priority of reform in the United Nations' far-flung peacekeeping operations that cost nearly $8 billion annually. Haley said in her Senate confirmation hearing that she wants to look at all 16 missions to see which are maintaining peace and which aren't.
Read more at The Washington Post.
