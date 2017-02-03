Diplomats: US envoy targeting UN peac...

Diplomats: US envoy targeting UN peacekeeping for reform

Read more: The Washington Post

Diplomats say Nikki Haley, in her first week as U.S. ambassador, is making a top priority of reform in the United Nations' far-flung peacekeeping operations that cost nearly $8 billion annually. Haley said in her Senate confirmation hearing that she wants to look at all 16 missions to see which are maintaining peace and which aren't.

Chicago, IL

