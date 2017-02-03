Desperate refugee spends days hiding ...

Desperate refugee spends days hiding in truck without food or water to seek asylum in Scotland

17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

The 26-year-old man is believed to be from South Sudan and travelled 4000 miles to get to Scotland. A refugee spent at least three days hiding in a truck with no food or water before seeking asylum in Scotland.

Chicago, IL

