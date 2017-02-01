Croydon's NBA All-Star Luol Deng spea...

Croydon's NBA All-Star Luol Deng speaks out against Trump's Muslim ban

Luol Deng was born in Wau, South Sudan, and escaped with his family to the UK when he was young to escape a civil war. The two-time NBA all-star, who grew up in Brixton and went to school in Croydon, said he wouldn't be here if he wasn't given refuge.

