Critical food aid shortages hit Africa's refugees hard, UN warns

20 February 2017

A young girl stands with her water container ona bank in the UN Protection of Civilian Camp Bentiu, South Sudan on 20 October 2016. Credit:UNICEF/UN043942/Holt 20 February 2017 – Across Africa, some two million refugees are facing critical shortages in food assistance, the United Nations warned today.

Chicago, IL

