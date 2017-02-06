Court allows Busoga University to reg...

Court allows Busoga University to register students

Yesterday

The Constitutional Court has issued an interim order restraining the National Council for Higher Education from revoking the operational licence of Busoga University. The order issued on 31st January by Justice Solomy Balungi Bossa, also halted the NCHE's intention of stopping the university from recruiting students, pending the disposal of the main application for a temporary injunction.

Chicago, IL

