Countdown on for Mt Albert by-election

4 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Mt Albert residents will head to voting booths next week to have their say on who will represent them in Parliament for the first half of this year. Thirteen candidates are competing for David Shearer's seat after the former Labour MP and party leader resigned in December to take up a United Nations posting in South Sudan.

Chicago, IL

