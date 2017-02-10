Conway vicar in desperate bid to save...

Conway vicar in desperate bid to save family trapped in war-torn South Sudan

Reverend Peter Marshall from Glanwydden wants to fly fellow clergyman and his children out of country amid increasing concerns for their safety A vicar is desperately trying to rescue a family in war torn South Sudan - with the help of his flock. Reverend Peter Marshall from Glanwydden in Conwy has tried but failed to contact his friend Bishop Samuel and his family for the past two days and is becoming increasingly concerned for their safety.

Chicago, IL

