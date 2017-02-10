Conway vicar in desperate bid to save family trapped in war-torn South Sudan
Reverend Peter Marshall from Glanwydden wants to fly fellow clergyman and his children out of country amid increasing concerns for their safety A vicar is desperately trying to rescue a family in war torn South Sudan - with the help of his flock. Reverend Peter Marshall from Glanwydden in Conwy has tried but failed to contact his friend Bishop Samuel and his family for the past two days and is becoming increasingly concerned for their safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNorthWales.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol...
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|2
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC