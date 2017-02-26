.com | Czech missionary leaves Sudan after Bashir pardon

.com | Czech missionary leaves Sudan ...

Czech missionary leaves Sudan after Bashir pardon

A Czech Christian aid worker sentenced to 24 years in jail left Sudan on Sunday after President Omar al-Bashir ordered his release, a foreign ministry official said. A member of a small Protestant Czech church called Cirkev Bratrska, Jasek had travelled to Sudan to help local Christians, according to Czech media reports.

