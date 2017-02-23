Clooney married human rights lawyer A...

Clooney married human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in 2014. - AFP/file

Hollywood star George Clooney said Thursday that he will be stopping his visits to the world's troublespots now that his wife is pregnant with twins. The actor -- who campaigns against war and famine in Africa -- told the French magazine Paris Match that he would "no longer go" to conflict-torn South Sudan nor the Congo.

Chicago, IL

