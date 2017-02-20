Australian photographer Matt Abbott on life as a freelance photojournalist
Abbott's ongoing project Land Where The Crow Flies Backwards , documents the impact of global warming and the decline of communities along the Murray-Darling basin and has garnered serious attention, including being the subject of the photographer's first solo exhibition. Rebel soldiers patrol and protect civilians from the Nuer ethnic group as they walk through flooded areas in the town of Bentiu, South Sudan in September, 2016.
