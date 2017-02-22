AU deeply concerned over recent fighting in South Sudan

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the outgoing Chairperson of the AU Commission, has expressed deep concern over the deterioration of the security situation in South Sudan in recent weeks, according to an AU statement on Tuesday. The chairperson is alarmed by reports regarding the rising violations of the ceasefire, heightened hostilities in the Greater Upper Nile and Greater Equatoria regions, which has caused more refugees to flee into neighboring states, and an increase in internally displaced persons in the country, the statement said.

