Are Nakalanga syndrome and nodding syndrome the same disorder?

Nakalanga syndrome is a condition that was described in Uganda and various other African countries decades ago. Its features include growth retardation, physical deformities, endocrine dysfunction, mental impairment, and epilepsy, amongst others.

Chicago, IL

