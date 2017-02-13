Amid unprecedented needs, UN and part...

Amid unprecedented needs, UN and partners launch $1.6 billion aid appeal for South Sudan

New York, Feb 14 : Against the backdrop of dramatic deterioration of the humanitarian situation in South Sudan due to a combination of conflict, economic decline and climatic shocks, the United Nations together with relief partners have appealed for $1.6 billion to provide life-saving assistance and protection to 5.8 million people across the country. We are facing unprecedented needs, in an unprecedented number of locations, and these needs will increase during the upcoming lean season, said Eugene Owusu, the Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan in a news release issued by the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs .

