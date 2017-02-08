Alabama ministry works in Sudan, one ...

Alabama ministry works in Sudan, one of the countries on Trump travel ban list

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Kimberly Smith Highland, executive director of Make Way Partners, just returned from Sudan, where the ministry houses and educates hundreds of orphans. An Alabama ministry that has operated orphanages in Sudan for 12 years just graduated its first high school class including children who started in first grade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,702,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC