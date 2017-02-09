Africa: Peace Monitor Denounces Upsurge of Violence in South Sudan
The oversight body monitoring South Sudan's peace agreement on Wednesday strongly condemned recent increase in fighting across the East African nation that has displaced over 50,000 people since January. Festus Mogae, Chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission told a meeting of stakeholders in the capital Juba that recent flareup in armed clashes, sexual violence and increased restrictions on aid delivery in the past three months has greatly threatened peace efforts in the war-torn country.
Read more at AllAfrica.com.
