50 shops destroyed in Elegu market fire

AMURU: More than 60 Businessmen in Elegu trading centre, Atiak Sub county Amuru are counting losses after a mysterious fire gutted their shops at Elegu main market leaving property worth millions of shillings burnt. About 50 shops were reportedly burnt in the fire that began at 3:45 am Sunday morning at the eastern side of the market.

