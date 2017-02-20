20m people going hungry, says UN chie...

20m people going hungry, says UN chief in plea for A 3.5bn to avoid 'catastrophe'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has said the UN needs 4.4 billion dollars by the end of next month to prevent "a catastrophe" of hunger and famine in South Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/20m-people-going-hungry-says-un-chief-in-plea-for-35bn-to-avoid-catastrophe-35474389.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35474388.ece/6339b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-970abb65-c37f-4a01-99b4-377ab7382cc1_I1.jpg United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has said the UN needs 4.4 billion dollars by the end of next month to prevent "a catastrophe" of hunger and famine in South Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,083,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC