20m people going hungry, says UN chief in plea for A 3.5bn to avoid 'catastrophe'

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has said the UN needs 4.4 billion dollars by the end of next month to prevent "a catastrophe" of hunger and famine in South Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/20m-people-going-hungry-says-un-chief-in-plea-for-35bn-to-avoid-catastrophe-35474389.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35474388.ece/6339b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-970abb65-c37f-4a01-99b4-377ab7382cc1_I1.jpg United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has said the UN needs 4.4 billion dollars by the end of next month to prevent "a catastrophe" of hunger and famine in South Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen.

