Zuma takes Soweto to church as he compares the ANC to Jesus Christ

Friday Jan 6

President Jacob Zuma appealed to ANC supporters to appreciate the party's history in the same way they appreciate the Bible. President Jacob Zuma turned to God during his first public appearance for 2017, comparing the ANC to Jesus Christ, and calling on the party's supporters to flock to Orlando Stadium on Sunday in huge numbers, in the same way Muslims travel to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

