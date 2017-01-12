When life gives you pineapples, make wine

Mellow Wines Kyannamukaaka is a group of about 100 young farmers and fruit traders in Kindu Catholic Parish, Masaka Diocese, who have undertaken to produce wine from pineapples to enhance their income Pineapple production is a major economic activity in the sub-counties of Kyannamukaaka and Kyesiiga, Masaka District. Photo by Michael J Ssali Mellow Wines Kyannamukaaka is a group of about 100 young farmers and fruit traders in Kindu Catholic Parish, Masaka Diocese, who have undertaken to produce wine from pineapples to enhance their income.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.