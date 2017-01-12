When life gives you pineapples, make ...

When life gives you pineapples, make wine

Saturday

Mellow Wines Kyannamukaaka is a group of about 100 young farmers and fruit traders in Kindu Catholic Parish, Masaka Diocese, who have undertaken to produce wine from pineapples to enhance their income Pineapple production is a major economic activity in the sub-counties of Kyannamukaaka and Kyesiiga, Masaka District. Photo by Michael J Ssali Mellow Wines Kyannamukaaka is a group of about 100 young farmers and fruit traders in Kindu Catholic Parish, Masaka Diocese, who have undertaken to produce wine from pineapples to enhance their income.

Chicago, IL

