Watchdog report accuses South Sudan military of corruption
A new watchdog report says South Sudan's military is engaged in systemic corruption that has plundered the country's resources and fueled conflict in the East African nation. The Washington-based Enough Project blames "willful, systematic obstruction of financial oversight" in the world's youngest nation, where civil war has raged since late 2013.
