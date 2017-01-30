Warning of dire food shortages in Horn of Africa, UN agricultural agency calls for urgent action
New York, Jan 30 : With only one-quarter of expected rainfall received in the Horn of Africa in the October-December period, the Food and Agriculture Organization on Monday called for an immediate response to prevent widespread drought conditions from becoming a catastrophe. The magnitude of the situation calls for scaled up action and coordination at national and regional levels, FAO Deputy Director-General, Climate and Natural Resources, Maria Helena Semedo told a high-level panel on humanitarian situation in the Horn of Africa chaired by the United Nations Secretary-General, Antnio Guterres, which was held yesterday on the side lines of the 30th African Union Summit in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia.
