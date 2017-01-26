Urgent Action: Two South Sudanese At ...

Urgent Action: Two South Sudanese At Risk Of Deportation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Amnesty International USA

Dong Samuel Luak, a prominent South Sudanese lawyer and human rights advocate, has been missing since the night of 23 January. Aggrey Idri, a member of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-In Opposition , has been missing since 24 January 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amnesty International USA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,256 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC