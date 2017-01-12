United States Lifting Select Sanction...

United States Lifting Select Sanctions on Sudan

14 hrs ago Read more: State Department

Why is the United States lifting sanctions on Sudan now? Today's actions to lift sanctions on Sudan and were the culmination of months of intensive bilateral engagement with Sudan. The United States and Sudan committed to focus on achieving progress in five key areas: ceasing hostilities in Darfur and the Two Areas, improving humanitarian access, ending negative interference in South Sudan, enhancing cooperation on counterterrorism, and addressing the threat of the Lord's Resistance Army .

Chicago, IL

