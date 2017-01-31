Unicef launches appeal of $3.3 bn to children affected by conflict, disasters1 hour ago

Unicef launches appeal of $3.3 bn to ...

Unicef launches appeal of $3.3 bn to children affected by conflict, disasters

United Nations, Feb 1: The UN Children's Fund launched an appeal of $3.3 billion to provide emergency assistance in 48 countries around the globe, against the backdrop of children driven from their homes due to conflict, disasters and climate change. A total of 48 million children living through some of the world's worst conflicts and other humanitarian emergencies will benefit from Unicef's 2017 appeal, which was launched on January 31, Xinhua news agency cited a UN press release.

