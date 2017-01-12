UN mission in South Sudan confirms discussions continuing on deployment of regional protection force
The visiting UN Security Council delegation tours Protection of Civilian sites 1 and 3 and discusses the current situation and the way forward for the peace process in September 2016. Photo: UNMISS/Eric Kanalstein 15 January 2017 – The United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan today confirmed that it continues its discussions with the transitional national unity Government on a 4,000-strong regional protection force, which was authorized by the Security Council last August but has yet to be deployed.
