UN mission in South Sudan confirms discussions continuing on deployment of regional protection force

The visiting UN Security Council delegation tours Protection of Civilian sites 1 and 3 and discusses the current situation and the way forward for the peace process in September 2016. Photo: UNMISS/Eric Kanalstein 15 January 2017 – The United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan today confirmed that it continues its discussions with the transitional national unity Government on a 4,000-strong regional protection force, which was authorized by the Security Council last August but has yet to be deployed.

