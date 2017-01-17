UN: hundreds raped, killed in South Sudan by military groups in violent July
The report details violence that occurred between July 8 and July 12, 2016, in the midst of a conflict between the Sudan People's Liberation Army and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition . UNMISS recorded 217 instances of rape by both armed groups, as well as many arbitrary arrests.
