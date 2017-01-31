UN children agency seeks $3.3 billion in support in 2017
UNICEF is appealing for $3.3 billion this year to help millions of children worldwide facing conflict, malnutrition and other humanitarian emergencies. The U.N. children's agency says more than 40 percent of the appeal would provide funds for children either displaced within Syria or who have fled abroad to escape the country's nearly six-year war.
