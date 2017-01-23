UK gives A 1.1bn to world's most corr...

UK gives A 1.1bn to world's most corrupt nations

Foreign aid farce as UK gives A 1.1bn to world's most corrupt nations: Chiefs set to increase handouts by A 162m despite fears money could be stolen or seized by terrorists Britain is planning to give more than A 1.1billion in aid to the world's most corrupt countries this year, it is revealed today. Aid chiefs will boost spending in the 20 worst offending nations by A 162million - despite concerns the money could be stolen by officials or seized by terrorists.

