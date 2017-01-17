UK accused of failing on anti-corrupt...

UK accused of failing on anti-corruption pledges

The government is falling short of its pledges to crack down on corruption, the chair of the cross-party international development select committee said. Labour MP Stephen Twigg's scathing attack came after the government on Monday rejected a host of recommendations made by the committee following an international anti-corruption summit in London last year, hosted by David Cameron.

