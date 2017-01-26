Uganda Welcomes More Refugees Daily Than Some in Europe Annually, Charity Says
Refugees who fled violence in South Sudan await transportation from a transit center in the town of Koboko, Uganda, Jan. 6 2014. Uganda welcomed more refugees each day in 2016 than many wealthy European countries received the entire year, the Norwegian Refugee Council said Wednesday, seeking to debunk the myth that Mediterranean countries are being unfairly burdened.
