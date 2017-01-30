Uganda, UN to host solidarity confere...

Uganda, UN to host solidarity conference on refugees

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: New Vision

President Yoweri Museveni and the new United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres have engaged in a series of discussions ranging from the security situation in Somalia to South Sudan to Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo and pledged to strengthen efforts to develop sustainable peace and development in the region. The two leaders who were meeting at the sidelines of the 28thOrdinary Summit of the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia agreed on the need for the building of a national political ideology and national army in Somalia, and a need for the leaders in South Sudan to embrace democracy and fight sectarianism for the sake of peace in the newest nation and the importance of dialogue for all stakeholders in Burundi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,634 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC