Uganda, UN to host solidarity conference on refugees

President Yoweri Museveni and the new United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres have engaged in a series of discussions ranging from the security situation in Somalia to South Sudan to Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo and pledged to strengthen efforts to develop sustainable peace and development in the region. The two leaders who were meeting at the sidelines of the 28thOrdinary Summit of the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia agreed on the need for the building of a national political ideology and national army in Somalia, and a need for the leaders in South Sudan to embrace democracy and fight sectarianism for the sake of peace in the newest nation and the importance of dialogue for all stakeholders in Burundi.

