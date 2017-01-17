U.S. envoy warns against being too tr...

U.S. envoy warns against being too trusting of Sudan's armed opposition

Reuters

The U.S. envoy to Sudan and South Sudan urged the international community on Wednesday to be clear-eyed in dealing with armed Sudanese opposition groups which put political ambitions above the interests of their own people. Donald Booth, speaking a day before he leaves office at the end of the Obama administration, said he recently talked with Sudan's armed rebel group, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North about a U.S. proposal to deliver food and medicine to conflict areas it controls but the group rejected the offer.

