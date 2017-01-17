U.S. envoy warns against being too trusting of Sudan's armed opposition

The U.S. envoy to Sudan and South Sudan urged the international community on Wednesday to be clear-eyed in dealing with armed Sudanese opposition groups which put political ambitions above the interests of their own people. Donald Booth, speaking a day before he leaves office at the end of the Obama administration, said he recently talked with Sudan's armed rebel group, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North about a U.S. proposal to deliver food and medicine to conflict areas it controls but the group rejected the offer.

