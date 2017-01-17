U.N. urges 'credible pressure' by Security Council on South Sudan
The United Nations doubts the willingness of the South Sudan government to cooperate with the deployment of thousands more peacekeepers and urged the Security Council to apply "credible pressure," according to a report seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Following fierce fighting in the capital, Juba, in July, the 15-member Security Council authorized a 4,000-strong regional protection force in August as part of the U.N. peacekeeping mission and threatened an arms embargo if the government did not cooperate or stop hindering the movement of peacekeepers.
