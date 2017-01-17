U.N. urges 'credible pressure' by Sec...

U.N. urges 'credible pressure' by Security Council on South Sudan

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The United Nations doubts the willingness of the South Sudan government to cooperate with the deployment of thousands more peacekeepers and urged the Security Council to apply "credible pressure," according to a report seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Following fierce fighting in the capital, Juba, in July, the 15-member Security Council authorized a 4,000-strong regional protection force in August as part of the U.N. peacekeeping mission and threatened an arms embargo if the government did not cooperate or stop hindering the movement of peacekeepers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold... Nov '16 Hong Kong 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,582 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC