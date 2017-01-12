Town Talk: Obakki fashion firm's Treana Peake brings clean water to South Sudan

While designing and manufacturing fashions at her Gastown-based Obakki firm, Treana Peake has raised funds to drill 900 wells that bring safe, clean water to a million South Sudanese villagers. EAU YES: Water Street is where Treana Peake produces her wholly owned Obakki firm's womenswear which is carried by Holt Renfrew and other North American retailers.

