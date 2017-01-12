Town Talk: Obakki fashion firm's Trea...

Town Talk: Obakki fashion firm's Treana Peake brings clean water to South Sudan

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

While designing and manufacturing fashions at her Gastown-based Obakki firm, Treana Peake has raised funds to drill 900 wells that bring safe, clean water to a million South Sudanese villagers. EAU YES: Water Street is where Treana Peake produces her wholly owned Obakki firm's womenswear which is carried by Holt Renfrew and other North American retailers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold... Nov '16 Hong Kong 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,783 • Total comments across all topics: 277,897,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC