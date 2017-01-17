Tom Hiddleston enjoys a solo stroll i...

Tom Hiddleston enjoys a solo stroll in sunny London

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Tom Hiddleston enjoys a solo stroll in sunny London... after facing backlash for 'inelegantly expressed' Golden Globes speech in LA He faced backlash for his speech at the Golden Globes last week, which spoke at length of his volunteer work in South Sudan. But Tom Hiddleston appeared to be in good spirits on Saturday despite the heavy criticism, as he enjoyed a solo stroll around his home town of London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,194 • Total comments across all topics: 278,131,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC