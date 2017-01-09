Tom Hiddleston Blows Off Golden Globe...

Tom Hiddleston Blows Off Golden Globes Critics Over Sudan

Tom Hiddleston is defending his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes ... a speech that some critics say smacked of "white saviorism." You'll recall, Tom -- instead of calling for peace in the South Sudan -- said he was "immensely proud" his show provided relief to aid workers.

