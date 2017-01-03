Tom Hiddleston apologizes for Golden ...

Tom Hiddleston apologizes for Golden Globes speech

Yesterday

Tom Hiddleston puzzled some fans -- and maybe some of his colleagues -- at the Golden Globes when he talked about relief workers in South Sudan during his acceptance speech -- and now "The Night Manager" actor has apologized after being accused of trying to capitalize on the civil war there. He wrote on Facebook , "I just wanted to say I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed.

Chicago, IL

