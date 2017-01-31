Syracuse refugees challenge Trump's b...

Syracuse refugees challenge Trump's ban: 'This country gave me a second chance'

A group of residents wants Syracuse to know the hardships refugees endure while fleeing their native lands to start anew here. About 50 people gathered at Perseverance Park in downtown Syracuse for "Trump Tuesday," where three refugees shared their emigration stories and thoughts on new federal policies.

Chicago, IL

