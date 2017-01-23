Suzanne Snively says New Zealand has the least corrupt public service in the world
New Zealand's public sector reclaimed the top spot in Transparency International's corruption perception index in a year when policymakers pushed through legislation targeting organised crime and corruption, and clamped down on the potential misuse of foreign trusts. The country achieved a score of 90 out of 100 for 2016 matching Denmark as the nations seen as least corrupt among 176 countries, and an improvement on the fourth-placed ranking in 2015.
