Suzanne Snively says New Zealand has ...

Suzanne Snively says New Zealand has the least corrupt public service in the world

15 hrs ago

New Zealand's public sector reclaimed the top spot in Transparency International's corruption perception index in a year when policymakers pushed through legislation targeting organised crime and corruption, and clamped down on the potential misuse of foreign trusts. The country achieved a score of 90 out of 100 for 2016 matching Denmark as the nations seen as least corrupt among 176 countries, and an improvement on the fourth-placed ranking in 2015.

Chicago, IL

