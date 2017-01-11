Suspected rebels raid Kitgum farmlands

Lamwo- Several farmlands in Kitgum and Lamwo districts have been raided by suspected South Sudanese rebels following food shortage in the neighbouring Ikotos County in the Eastern Equatoria state of South Sudan, Daily Monitor has learnt. Authorities in the affected areas said more than 90 simsim farmlands in Orom, Agoro, Nakmukora sub-counties all in Kitgum and Madi Opei in Lamwo have been raided from December last year to date.

