Sudan's Bashir announces one-month ceasefire extension

Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has announced a one-month extension of his unilateral ceasefire in fighting with rebels in the country's war zones. The announcement, in an independence day speech on Saturday, comes after earlier short-term truces in June and October 2016, which were followed by a fall-off in fighting in the southern Blue Nile and Kordofan regions but continued clashes in Darfur.

Chicago, IL

