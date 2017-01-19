Sudanese Diplomat Salutes Ghana

Sudanese Diplomat Salutes Ghana

Hon. Deng Alor Kuol receiving the Relations Award from Adams Talal, East Africa representative for Bridgewater Peace Initiative for Africa South Sudan Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Deng Alor Kuol has lauded Ghana for upholding the tenets of democracy in the country and Africa as a whole. Speaking in a two-day visit for the inauguration of the President elect, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Mr. Deng described Ghana's transition of government from one political party to another as legendary saying, "Ghana is a role model of peace and stability not only in Africa but the world at large.'

Chicago, IL

