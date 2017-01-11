Sudan University honours SPLA army ch...

Sudan University honours SPLA army chief for role in peace keeping

19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Sudan's Al Neelain University has awarded an honorary doctorate to South Sudan's SPLA Chief of Staff Gen Paul Awan Malong. The award is in recognition of Gen Malong's role in ensuring peaceful coexistence between the border tribes of Rizeigat and Misseriya of Sudan and the Dinka Malual of South Sudan during his time in office as governor of Northern Baher-al Ghazal State.

