Sudan extends ceasefire by six months
Jan 15 Sudan said on Sunday it would extend a unilateral ceasefire in fighting with rebels in the country's warring regions to six months, state news agency SUNA reported. The move comes after the United States said on Friday it would lift a 20-year-old trade embargo against Sudan, but would wait 180 days before doing so to see whether Sudan acts further to improve its human rights record and resolve political and military conflicts, including in warring regions such as Darfur.
