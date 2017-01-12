Sudan: Easing Sanctions - Lifeline fo...

Sudan: Easing Sanctions - Lifeline for Bashir or Catalyst for Change?

What's behind Obama's 11th-hour decision to lift sanctions on one of the world's most isolated regimes? In one of his final acts in office, US President Barack Obama announced last Friday the partial lifting of sanctions against Sudan, paving the way for normalisation of ties with one of the most isolated countries in the world. Obama's decision has drawn sharp criticism from within the US, the only country in the world that officially labelled mass killings in Darfur as genocide.

Chicago, IL

