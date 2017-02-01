Student Government passes resolution ...

Student Government passes resolution in support of Muslim students

18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Texan

On Friday, 110 Muslim students, faculty and scholars at the University came face-to-face with a crushing reality - they couldn't go home. President Donald Trump barred Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely and ordered a temporary ban Friday on all Muslims from entering the U.S. from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan.

Chicago, IL

