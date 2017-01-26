South Sudanese Refugees in Kampala Le...

South Sudanese Refugees in Kampala Learn How to Make a Living

18 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

South Sudanese urban refugees living in Kampala, Uganda, say they are learning new skills so they can fend for themselves and their families amid worsening financial conditions back home. Loved ones in South Sudan stopped sending financial support for school fees, rent and other expenses years ago, shortly after the conflict between government and opposition forces erupted in late 2013.

Read more at Voice of America.

Chicago, IL

