South Sudanese leaders speaks out against reprisal attacks after Sydney rape

'The law should deal with them': South Sudanese leaders speak out over fears of reprisal attacks after two teenagers are charged with raping an 18-year-old woman at a New Year's Eve party Three South Sudanese males charged with raping an 18-year-old girl at a party on New Year's Eve have been condemned by their own community. Norman Massimino and Beshoi Butros, both 18, were each charged with the aggressive sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at a Sydney apartment block between 10pm on December 31 and 2.40am the next day.

