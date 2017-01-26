South Sudanese activist facing deportation from Kenya
Prominent lawyer Dong Samuel Luak, who fled to Kenya in August 2013 after receiving death threats for defending a high-ranking politician accused of treason, was detained on Monday according to the US-based rights body Dong Samuel Luak, who fled to Kenya in August 2013 after receiving death threats for defending a high-ranking politician accused of treason, was detained on Monday according to the US-based rights body The world's youngest nation, South Sudan descended into war in December 2013, two years after achieving independence, leaving tens of thousands dead and more than 3.1 million people displaced.
