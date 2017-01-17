South Sudan will participate in the G...

South Sudan will participate in the Global Game Jam, and peace is the mission

South Sudan, a young African nation riven by civil war and armed conflict, is hosting its very first Global Game Jam event this weekend thanks to the efforts of South Sudanese game developers like Lual Michael Mayen. Fellow game makers should read this The Next Web feature about Mayen's efforts, which include founding a collective of game developers, artists, programmers, and others who believe in developing games and other apps to promote peace.

