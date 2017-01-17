South Sudan will participate in the Global Game Jam, and peace is the mission
South Sudan, a young African nation riven by civil war and armed conflict, is hosting its very first Global Game Jam event this weekend thanks to the efforts of South Sudanese game developers like Lual Michael Mayen. Fellow game makers should read this The Next Web feature about Mayen's efforts, which include founding a collective of game developers, artists, programmers, and others who believe in developing games and other apps to promote peace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gamasutra.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold...
|Nov '16
|Hong Kong
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol...
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC